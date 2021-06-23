Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Wendy’s (WEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) recently:

6/14/2021 – The Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – The Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – The Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/9/2021 – The Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wendy's have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Shares of company rallied on Jun 8, driven by bullish comments about the company by Reddit investing communities. Wendy’s is now the first fast-food “meme stock.” The company is benefiting from menu innovation, technological upgrades and international expansion. This along with focus on Breakfast daypart offerings are likely to drive growth. Going forward, the company remains bullish on this business model with plans to boost breakfast daypart sales by 30% in 2021. Also, the company has increased its focus on smaller and efficient prototypes that is likely to pave a way for future growth opportunities. For 2021, the company anticipates global system-wide sales growth in the range of 8% to 10%. However, high debt and coronavirus woes remain a concern.”

6/8/2021 – The Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – The Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – The Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – The Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – The Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $28.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – The Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. 23,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Get The Wendy's Company alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.