iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

CVD stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.72. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 12-month low of C$16.64 and a 12-month high of C$19.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.77.

