iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,656 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $75.48. 7,917,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

