iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55.

