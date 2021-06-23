iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,328 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

