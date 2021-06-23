iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Trimmed by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. 668,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,529,218. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

