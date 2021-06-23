iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Trimmed by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MBS ETF worth $92,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $108.19. 3,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,439. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

