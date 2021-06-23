iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3,527.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,566 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

EFV stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

