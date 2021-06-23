iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 584,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $27,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after buying an additional 144,461 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 887,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 71,833 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 273,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

