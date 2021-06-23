iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 120,233 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

