iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

