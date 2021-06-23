iShares Transportation Average ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:IYT)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,026 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 335% compared to the typical volume of 466 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $260.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.21. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

