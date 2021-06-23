iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.18

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 1356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAR shares. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iStar in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iStar in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

