Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Itron by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 814,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,013,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $537,453 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

