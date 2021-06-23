J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $274.90

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274.90 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 270.80 ($3.54), with a volume of 5161795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.10 ($3.40).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 263.33 ($3.44).

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The stock has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

