Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jabil’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from continued end-market strength and solid operational execution. The company witnessed strong top-line growth in mobility, cloud-connected devices, and semi-cap in the reported quarter. However, Jabil witnessed some supply-chain headwinds in the fiscal third quarter, which is expected to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company expects supply-chain issues to hurt through early (until the spring or summer) fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, Jabil raised its guidance for fiscal 2021 based on solid fiscal third-quarter results. Markedly, the company’s efforts to optimize manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. The company has ample liquidity to pursue further growth opportunities in the long haul. Shares of Jabil have outperformed the industry year to date.”

JBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

NYSE JBL opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $697,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 66,694 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 662,376 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

