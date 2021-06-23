Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Jason Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

