Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total transaction of C$53,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,569,384 shares in the company, valued at C$45,717,563.39.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$52,824.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$49,940.40.

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$49,722.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$55,013.10.

On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$51,488.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.72. Real Matters Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REAL. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

