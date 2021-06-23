Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target upped by Barclays from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.25.

JAZZ opened at $177.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

