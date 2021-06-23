JBF Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 133.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

TKC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

TKC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

