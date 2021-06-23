JBF Capital Inc. Has $509,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.19. 27,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,568. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.20. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

