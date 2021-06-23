JBF Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,592 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.49% of Ossen Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ossen Innovation by 9.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,100. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

