JBF Capital Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.97. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

