JBF Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000. Facebook makes up approximately 1.0% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,125,667 shares of company stock valued at $673,497,195. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.09. The stock had a trading volume of 591,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,321,500. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.71. The stock has a market cap of $967.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.