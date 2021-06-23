Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

JDEPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

JDEPF stock remained flat at $$40.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14. Jde Peets has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $45.15.

Jde Peets Company Profile

