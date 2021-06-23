Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $26.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

