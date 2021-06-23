Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Kroger Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

The Kroger stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

