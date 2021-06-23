Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JRSH shares. TheStreet downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.