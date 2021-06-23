JinkoSolar (JKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JKS opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.94. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.