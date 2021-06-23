John Schlederer Buys 100,000 Shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) insider John Schlederer acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($19,285.71).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, John Schlederer acquired 89,555 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,762.05 ($19,830.04).

On Monday, April 12th, John Schlederer acquired 17,911 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,194.19 ($3,710.14).

On Wednesday, April 7th, John Schlederer purchased 32,946 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,389.61 ($6,706.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

