John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives GBX 347.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.17 ($4.54).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 4.02 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 226.02 ($2.95). 1,864,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.83. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59). Also, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,428 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60). Insiders have acquired 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,364 over the last ninety days.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

