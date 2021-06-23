John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives GBX 347.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.17 ($4.54).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 4.02 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 226.02 ($2.95). 1,864,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.83. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.