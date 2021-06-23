Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,569 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,356,329.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,521,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

MORN opened at $248.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.96. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

