JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 294,516 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.26% of Warrior Met Coal worth $28,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 765,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 107,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $858.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.