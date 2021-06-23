JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 148,190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $27,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after buying an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Albemarle by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after buying an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

