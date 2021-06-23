JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $27.27 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,721 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.08% of First Merchants worth $27,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.31.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

