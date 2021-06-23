JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $25,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $1,401,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.