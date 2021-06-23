JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAWN. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DAWN opened at $20.35 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

