JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $29.83 Million in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.95% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,984,000.

Shares of NANR opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44.

