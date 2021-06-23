JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $26,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE CPF opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $764.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

