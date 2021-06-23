JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 927,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $27,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,091,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 14.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after buying an additional 241,295 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 181.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 51,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.