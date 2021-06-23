JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 96,504 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,504 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of OGE Energy worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

