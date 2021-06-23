JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.95% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,984,000.

NANR opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

