JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aker Solutions ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AKRTF remained flat at $$1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

