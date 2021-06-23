JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $26,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $764.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPF shares. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

