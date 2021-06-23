JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 135,071 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.87% of Central Garden & Pet worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 51,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,609,000 after buying an additional 257,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

CENTA opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.38.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

