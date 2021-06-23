JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,194 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Teleflex worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 172.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 121,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.90.

Teleflex stock opened at $404.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.16. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

