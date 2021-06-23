JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims John Wood Group (LON:WG) Target Price to GBX 350

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of WG stock traded up GBX 4.02 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 226.02 ($2.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,864,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.11.

In other news, insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,364.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.