JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims John Wood Group (LON:WG) Target Price to GBX 350

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of WG stock traded up GBX 4.02 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 226.02 ($2.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,864,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.11.

In other news, insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,364.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

