Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Position Cut by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,002 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after buying an additional 1,581,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE JMIA opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.