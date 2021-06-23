Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £100.06 ($130.73).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £104.60 ($136.66) to GBX 9,676 ($126.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 6,429 ($84.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.57 billion and a PE ratio of -69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,850.79. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

