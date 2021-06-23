Kadena (KDA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $543,278.00

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Kadena has a market cap of $55.96 million and approximately $543,278.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00111485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00174445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,551.43 or 0.99833648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,138,431 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

